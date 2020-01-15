Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 15, 2020 5:30 PM ETTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)TSMBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+12.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.56B (+12.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TSM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 1 downward.
