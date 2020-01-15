Charles Schwab Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 16th, before market open.
The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-1.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.61B (-2.2% Y/Y).
Over the last 2 years, SCHW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.
