Bank of New York Mellon Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 15, 2020 5:30 PM ETThe Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)BKBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (+1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.17B (+4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.