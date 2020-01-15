Home BancShares Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 15, 2020 Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB)
- Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (-4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $165.28M (-17.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HOMB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.