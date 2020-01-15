Fundbox hires CFO ahead of potential IPO - WSJ
Jan. 15, 2020 10:23 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Fintech startup Fundbox hires its first CFO as the seven-year-old company prepares for a potential initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- While it's in no rush to go public, the company's management has started to think about an IPO as one of its next steps, CFO Marten Abrahamsen told the WSJ in an interview.
- In the announcement of the appointment, Fundbox said it has "plans for aggressive growth in 2020."
- Before joining Fundbox, Abrahamsen was a senior member of the investment team at the Chernin Group, an investment firm that focuses on building consumer businesses.
- Fundbox operates a business-to-business payments and credit network designed to facilitate and accelerate B2B commerce at scale.
- With Fundbox, sellers can offer more competitive net terms and payment plans to their SMB buyers, the company says. The fintech uses machine learning to quickly analyze transactional data.