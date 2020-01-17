Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of January 19 - 25 for healthcare investors.

TUESDAY (1/21): Generex Biotechnology (OTCQB:GNBT): Investor conference call to discuss stock sales by certain institutional investors, NGIO spinout and funding.

THURSDAY (1/23): ASCO GI Cancers Symposium, San Francisco (3 days). Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV): Phase 1 data on magrolimab + cetuximab in colorectal cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM): Phase 1 data on BPX-601 in pancreatic cancer.

FDA action date for Epizyme's (NASDAQ:EPZM) tazemetostat for epitheloid sarcoma.

Society for Nuclear and Molecular Medicine Mid-Winter Meeting, Tampa, FL (3 days). Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX): Use of PyL in detection of prostate cancer.

SATURDAY (1/25): Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) investor briefing at NANS Conference.