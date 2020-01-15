Pan American Silver reports full-year production in-line with guidance
- Pan American Silver (PAAS -1.2%) says it produced 25.9M oz. of silver and 559.2K oz. gold during FY 2019, which was in-line with the company's revised guidance issued in August of 25.3M-26.3M oz. of silver and 550K-600K oz. of gold.
- PAAS says its La Colorada mine in Mexico achieved an average mining and processing rate of more than 2,100 metric tons/day in 2019, exceeding the targeted rate of 2K mt/day and resulting in record annual silver, zinc and lead production.
- For 2020, PAAS says it plans to produce 27M-28.5M oz. of silver and 625K-675K oz. of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of $4.50-$6.50/oz. on a consolidated silver basis.