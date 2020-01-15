CSX Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (-3.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.94B (-6.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CSX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: CSX Trending Steadily Higher Ahead Of EarningsCSX: Prepare For Underwhelming Q4 Results