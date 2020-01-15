Bank OZK Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 15, 2020 5:35 PM ETBank OZK (OZK)OZKBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-14.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $240.03M (-6.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OZK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.