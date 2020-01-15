Citi expects Delta Air Lines to outperform
- Citi opens a positive catalyst watch on Delta Air Lines (DAL +0.3%) on its expectation that shares will see more action over the next 30 days.
- "As improving trends on Trans-Atlantic routes, high-margin revenue growth from the carrier’s American Express card program and upside from its partnerships with LATAM Airlines and others boost the market’s 2020 Total Operating Revenue divided by Available Seat Miles outlook for the carrier, consensus should rise. Moreover, 2021 consensus EPS bakes in <3%/yr annual growth, a low bar that Delta management has consistently exceeded in historical, non-recessionary periods," notes the firm.
- Citi keeps a Buy rating on Delta and lifts its price target to $71 from $65 to rep 16% upside potential. The average sell-side PT on Delta is $65.67.