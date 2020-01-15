Bilibili adds another bull
Jan. 15, 2020 10:31 AM ETBilibili Inc. (BILI)BILIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Bilibili (BILI +0.6%) has drawn an initiation at Buy by Guosheng Securities.
- That's another bull in a Street stable that's nearly two dozen strong. The sell side is Very Bullish on the stock, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bearish overall. (It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.)
- Guosheng set a price target of $30, implying 30% upside.
- Shares have made a sharp move higher on Nasdaq through the holidays; after a relatively flat year, they're up 59.4% over the past quarter.