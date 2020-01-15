Bilibili adds another bull

Jan. 15, 2020 10:31 AM ETBilibili Inc. (BILI)BILIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Bilibili (BILI +0.6%) has drawn an initiation at Buy by Guosheng Securities.
  • That's another bull in a Street stable that's nearly two dozen strong. The sell side is Very Bullish on the stock, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bearish overall. (It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.)
  • Guosheng set a price target of $30, implying 30% upside.
  • Shares have made a sharp move higher on Nasdaq through the holidays; after a relatively flat year, they're up 59.4% over the past quarter.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.