People's United Financial Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 15, 2020 5:35 PM ETPeople's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)PBCTBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $490.93M (+14.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PBCT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.