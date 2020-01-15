Bright Scholar Education Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 15, 2020 5:35 PM ETBright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU)BEDUBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (+21.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $156.38M (+67.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, bedu has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.