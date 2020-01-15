Kudlow sees tax cuts 2.0 unveiled later this year - CNBC

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC that the White House plans to introduce a tax cut plan aimed at helping middle-class taxpayers later this year.

"I am still running a process of Tax Cuts 2.0 — we're many months away," he said.

"We will unveil this perhaps sometimes later in the summer,” he said.

In November, Kudlow said the plan would be released as a "strategic pro-growth document for the campaign."

At the time, he said a 15% middle-class tax rate, "sounds pretty good," but he wasn't sure if that could be achieved.

The Trump administration lowered the U.S. corporate tax rate to 21% under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.