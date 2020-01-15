Retail damage after Target disappoints

The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT -0.5% ) is trailing broad market averages today after Target guides low with its forecast for Q4 comparable sales (+1.4% vs. +3.8% consensus) and cites softness in the electronics, toys and home categories.

The disappointing report from Target adds to the generally cautious vibe resonating out of the ICR Conference from apparel chains and department store companies.

Best Buy (BBY -2.1% ), Mattel (MAT -6.4% ) and Hasbro (HAS -3.3% ) in particular seem to be taking their marching orders from the Target vibe.