Spruce Point bearish on LHC Group, sees 60% downside risk
Jan. 15, 2020 10:51 AM ETLHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)LHCGBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Spruce Point Management believes that there could be 40 - 60% downside risk in home healthcare services provider LHC Group (LHCG -1%).
- In a new report, it believes that Almost Family's (AFAM) business is contracting and management is sidestepping reporting AFAM's numbers while "cherry-picking" metrics that project the appearance of growth. It merged with AFAM in April 2018 which was touted to grow 5-6% annually after the tie-up.
- The Quant and Sell Side ratings is Very Bullish while SA Authors are Bullish.