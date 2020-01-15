Spruce Point bearish on LHC Group, sees 60% downside risk

Jan. 15, 2020 10:51 AM ETLHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)LHCGBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Spruce Point Management believes that there could be 40 - 60% downside risk in home healthcare services provider LHC Group (LHCG -1%).
  • In a new report, it believes that Almost Family's (AFAM) business is contracting and management is sidestepping reporting AFAM's numbers while "cherry-picking" metrics that project the appearance of growth. It merged with AFAM in April 2018 which was touted to grow 5-6% annually after the tie-up.
  • The Quant and Sell Side ratings is Very Bullish while SA Authors are Bullish.
