First Solar's California desert mega-farm set for U.S. approval

The Trump administration is set to announce the authorization of First Solar's (FSLR -9.5% ) 450 MW Desert Quartzite solar farm near Palm Springs, Calif., after the project was scaled back to help avoid threatened desert tortoises and cultural artifacts, Bloomberg reports.

The project is expected to be in operation by 2022, when it should produce enough electricity to power 117K homes while providing ~$2.7M/year in rent and fees to the U.S. Treasury.

No utility has yet signed an agreement to purchase power generated at the site.

FSLR trades sharply lower after Barclays downgraded the stock to Underweight.