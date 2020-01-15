Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev resigns hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a constitutional overhaul that could extend his powers for years, the AP reports.

The Russian ruble falls 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Putin thanked Medvedev for his work but said that the PM's cabinet failed to achieve targets that were set.

The amendments, which would expand the powers of parliament and a body called the State Council, signal Putin's intention to hold onto power even after his current term ends in 2024.

Putin asked Medvedev's cabinet to keep working until a new cabinet can be formed.

