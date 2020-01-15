Tegna pushes back on Standard General nominees
Jan. 15, 2020 11:05 AM ETTEGNA Inc. (TGNA)TGNABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Tegna (TGNA +2.5%) is pushing back against Standard General, saying press accounts of the relations between the two are "patently false" and expressing concern about the suitability of its chief investment officer for the board.
- Standard General, owner of about 9.8% of Tegna, is nominating four directors in a proxy push that would back its favorable stance toward a merger or takeover.
- Tegna says in meetings with Standard General CIO Soohyung Kim, "Mr. Kim demanded a Board seat for himself but offered no specific ideas to create value – only statements that if he were on the Board, he would have a unique ability to source and execute ‘transformative’ M&A."
- "Recent press accounts in which Mr. Kim implies that he was ‘stonewalled’ by Tegna regarding M&A are patently false," Tegna says.
- It also expresses "serious concerns about Mr. Kim’s prior business and board service, including a track record of endorsing and executing corporate actions in favor of his own investments to the detriment of other shareholders."
- The company says it's only learned about the other three nominees today and will evaluate them.