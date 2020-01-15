ViacomCBS 'stuck' amid high industry pressure - analyst

ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) has "no clear narrative," analyst Michael Nathanson says as his firm starts the company at Neutral.
Facing pressures from the ongoing cord-cutting shift, the company has "neither the cash flow/buyback dynamics of Discovery or Fox nor the ‘go big or go home’ plans of Disney," he writes.
Without a major change, such as disposing of a major asset, investors aren't likely to embrace the asset mix or the business plan, he says.
He's set a price target of $45, implying 11% upside.
Street analysts are Bullish on average, as are Seeking Alpha authors; the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on VIAC