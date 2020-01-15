Yamana Gold (AUY +2.6% ) shoots higher after reporting Q4 and FY 2019 preliminary production topped the company's guidance.

Full-year production of 1.02M gold equiv. oz., 900.3K oz. of gold and 10.6M oz. of silver slightly exceeded guidance of 1.01M gold equiv. oz, 899K oz. of gold and 10M oz. of silver.

AUY also says Q4 production of 256,288 gold equiv. oz., including 221.6K oz. of gold and 2.97M oz. of silver, came in above expectations.

AUY says the Jacobina mine in Brazil posted record quarterly production of 41,774 oz. of gold and full-year production of 159.5K oz., the latter topping revised guidance of 152K oz. set in June.