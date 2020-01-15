Mnuchin says phase two deal will roll back more tariffs - CNBC
Jan. 15, 2020 11:23 AM ETDirexion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares ETF (YINN), TDF, YANG, GXC, CYB, PGJYINN, TDF, YANG, GXC, CYB, PGJBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tells CNBC that a future "phase two" trade deal with China would reduce U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports even if the next agreements come in a number of installments.
- "Just as in this deal (phase one) there were certain rollbacks, in phase two there will be additional rollbacks," he said. "It's really just a question of — and we've said this before — phase two may be 2A, 2B, 2C. We'll see."
- The first phase, set to be signed by President Trump and China's chief trade negotiator Liu He at 11:30 AM ET, focuses on enforcement, giving " China a big incentive to get back to the table and agree to the additional issues that are still unresolved,” Mnuchin said.
- He also added that the first phase includes changes to China's rules and regulations that address alleged forced technology transfer from U.S. companies to Chinese entities.
- ETFs: YINN, TDF, YANG, GXC, CYB, PGJ