Fed's T-bill purchases are affecting risk assets, Kaplan says

  • Though Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan says the central bank's move to buy Treasury bills to boost reserves isn't quantitative easing, it is "having some effect on risk assets," he said during an interview on Bloomberg TV.
  • "It's a derivative of QE when we buy bills and we inject more liquidity," he said.
  • But he explains that "it's not QE because we're not buying along the curve."
  • The bill purchases, which calmed short-term lending markets, served their purpose. Still, "it's very important that we come up with a plan and communicate a plan for winding this down and tempering balance sheet growth," he said.
  • ETFs: SHY, BIL, SHV, VGSH, SCHO, SPTS
