Beyond Meat lower as McDonald's math sinks in

Jan. 15, 2020 Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)
  • Oppenheimer thinks a deal with McDonald's is already largely baked into Beyond Meat's (BYND -5%) share price.
  • "Applying a 7–8x sales multiple to our ~$200M BYND/MCD base case sales, a full US rollout of the P.L.T. could add $20–23/share per our math," reasons analyst Rupesh Parikh.
  • "Based on the recent appreciation, we believe BYND shares have now incorporated benefits related to any potential US expansion with MCD," he adds.
  • Shares of Beyond Meat are up $34 since the beginning of the year in comparison to the $20 to $23 base case MCD math.
  • Oppy has a Perform rating on Beyond Meat.
