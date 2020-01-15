NBCU's Cheeks headed to top role at CBS - WSJ
Jan. 15, 2020 11:47 AM ETPARA, PARAA, CMCSABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Top NBCUniversal (CMCSA +1%) exec George Cheeks is headed to a senior role at CBS (VIAC, VIACA +0.4%), the WSJ reports - a surprise move that could set him up to succeed Joe Ianniello at the top of the network.
- Cheeks, a former Viacom exec, resigned his role as vice chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios, according to the report. He supervised much of the operations of the TV production business as well as late-night programming.
- His contract with NBCUniversal still has many months left. But he built a relationship with current ViacomCBS chief Bob Bakish during his 14 years at Viacom.