Goldman Sachs talks up Shake Shack
Jan. 15, 2020 11:52 AM ETShake Shack Inc. (SHAK)SHAKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Shake Shack (SHAK +8.9%) after digesting the company's ICR presentation yesterday.
- The firm sees significant upside from the restaurant operator's new partnership with Grubhub in particular.
- "As part of the partnership, GRUB has provided SHAK with detailed customer data, as well as marketing resources such as loyalty and targeted promotions," notes analyst Katherine Fogertey.
- She is also positive on the menu innovation highlighted yesterday by Shake Shack management at the ICR Conference.
- Goldman's price target of $115 on Shake Shack reps +60% upside potential and is well-above the average sell-side PT of $75.00 and 52-week high of $105.84.
- Shares of Shake Shack are back over $70 for the first time since early November.