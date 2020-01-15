Canadian oil sands producers hit by cold blast

An Arctic blast sweeping across western Canada - cold enough to turn the region's oil sands solid - is weighing on the price of heavy crude, Bloomberg reports.

To transport the oil sands, producers must blend in more of the lighter condensate crude, thus lowering the volume that can be shipped by pipeline and raising transportation costs, says Kevin Birn, IHS Markit's director of North American crude oil markets.

At the same time, trains shipping crude out of the region plagued by pipeline bottlenecks must move slower in the colder weather.

Stockpiles already were at "very high levels," Birn says, meaning that even as pipeline takeaway and rail capacity increases, there are few "shock absorbers" to deal with sudden disruptions.

The result: discounts for Western Canadian Select and Edmonton Mixed Sweet crude vs. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures are near their widest in more than a year.

Top oil sands producers include SU, CNQ, CVE, PTR, IMO, OTCPK:MEGEF, OTCPK:ATHOF