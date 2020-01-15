BerGenBio's bemcentinib shows positive action in mid-stage lung cancer study
Jan. 15, 2020 11:57 AM ETBerGenBio ASA (BRRGF)BRRGF, MRK, RIGLBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Bergen, Norway-based BerGenBio (OTCPK:BRRGF) announces positive results from the first stage of its two-stage Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate bemcentinib, combined with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have progressed on prior immune checkpoint therapy.
- Data from cohort B in stage 1 met the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR). The study will now advance into stage 2.
- Additional results will be submitted for presentation at future medical conferences.
- Bemcentinib, in-licensed from Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL), is a small molecule inhibitor of an enzyme called AXL kinase which plays a key role in tumor proliferation and resistance to cancer therapy.