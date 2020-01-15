Goldman sees 2020 non-comp expense flat vs. 2019

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) tells investors during its Q4 conference call that non-compensation expense, excluding litigation, will be roughly flat this year compared with $11.31B in 2019.

That comes in higher than KBW analyst Brian Kleinhanzl's estimate of $11.23B, but better than the consensus of $11.36B.

Management says the environment for M&A activity remains solid and sees a strong backlog coming into the new year.

Goldman shares, which fell as much as 2.6% in early trading, now rise 0.6% .

During 2019, total pretax impact of organic business projects, which include Marcus, Apple Card and transaction banking, was ~$700M, "driving a drag of 70 bps on ROE," Kleinhanzl wrote.

Management will discuss plans to get these businesses to add to returns, he added.

