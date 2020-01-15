Mylan up 3% on bullish forecast for Viatris

  • Mylan N.V. (MYL +3.3%) perks up on below-average volume on the heels of a presentation this morning at JPM20 by Executive Chairman Robert Coury that focused Viatris, its planned combination with Pfizer's (PFE +1.3%) Upjohn unit that is expected to close mid-year. Key points:
  • Target leverage no greater than 2.5x.
  • Dividend will be at least 25% of free cash flow (2.7 - 3.9% yield).
  • Estimated 2020 EBITDA margin of ~40% which could translate into a share price of $37 - 50 at a 10x multiple (on par with Perrigo, Hikma and Amneal), implying a potential upside of 68 - 127%.
  • Expected to achieve ~$1B in cost synergies by the fourth year.
  • Targeting ~$3B in revenue from products launched by year 4.
