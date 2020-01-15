U.S. crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) fell as much as 1.2% to its lowest price levels in more than a month, after the latest weekly U.S. government data showed big increases in gasoline and distillates inventories, although crude stockpiles posted a larger than expected draw.

At last check, February WTI -0.6% to $57.88/bbl, and March Brent -0.6% to $64.09/bbl.

Petroleum products, especially heating oil, "had an eye opening, much larger build than was expected," and inventories at the Cushing, Okla., trading hub "saw a build for the first time in several weeks," says Tyche Capital's Tariq Zahir.

The build in distillates is "among the highest in history [and] comes with a weather forecast that is calling for a mild February," says Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at Price Futures Group.

The EIA report also showed crude production came in at a weekly record 13M bbl/day.

Refining-related names suffer sharp losses: PBF -5.7% , HFC -4.1% , VLO -3.4% , MPC -3.1% , CVI -2.3% , CLMT -1.8% , PSX -1.6% .

