Twist Biosciences up 7% on DNA data storage project

Jan. 15, 2020 12:37 PM ETTwist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)TWSTBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Thinly traded Twist Biosciences (TWST +7.3%) is up on more than triple normal volume, turnover of 988K shares, in reaction to its announcement that it has been selected as a subcontractor to Georgia Tech Research Institute in a contract with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence's Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA).
  • The company will be responsible for the DNA synthesis portion of the Molecular Information Storage program which is aimed at making long-term DNA data storage accessible and commercially viable within the next three-to-five years.
  • Twist's DNA synthesis platform enables it to manufacture synthetic DNA by "writing" it on a silicon chip.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.