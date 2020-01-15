Twist Biosciences up 7% on DNA data storage project
Jan. 15, 2020 12:37 PM ETTwist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)TWSTBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Thinly traded Twist Biosciences (TWST +7.3%) is up on more than triple normal volume, turnover of 988K shares, in reaction to its announcement that it has been selected as a subcontractor to Georgia Tech Research Institute in a contract with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence's Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA).
- The company will be responsible for the DNA synthesis portion of the Molecular Information Storage program which is aimed at making long-term DNA data storage accessible and commercially viable within the next three-to-five years.
- Twist's DNA synthesis platform enables it to manufacture synthetic DNA by "writing" it on a silicon chip.