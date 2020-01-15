Popular ETF may be forced to unload chunk of Tanger Factory stake

State Street's SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY +0.4% ) may be faced with selling 22% of Tanger Factory Outlet's (SKT -1.5% ) total shares at the end of the month in its yearly reconstitution because the mall REIT's market cap fell below the $1.5B eligibility requirement on the reference date, writes Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.

To complicate matters, Tanger has a record of its short sales shorted and it's "likely State Street was caught by surprise a little," Balchunas said.

The reason that SDY amassed such a large stake in SKT is that the ETF weights its holdings by yield, so Tanger's high yield gives it "an unusually large weighting for such a small stock."

He has been watching Tanger for years, in that it's the stock with the highest percentage of index fund ownership, 58%. SKT is the outlier, though. Most stocks are closer to 18%.

"This can help give us insight into how stocks may behave in future if passive devours more and more," Balchunas writes.