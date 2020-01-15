Israeli gas finally reaches Egypt, enacting landmark energy pact
Jan. 15, 2020 12:49 PM ETChevron Corporation (CVX), DGRLYCVX, DGRLYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Egypt has begun receiving natural gas from Israel, "an important development that serves the economic interests for both countries."
- The Israeli gas is expected to help Egypt meet local demand but in the future could be liquefied and exported elsewhere by Egypt, which would like to become an energy re-export hub to Europe.
- As part of the $20B deal signed between Israeli, Egyptian and U.S. partners in 2018, Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) and Delek Drilling (OTCPK:DGRLY) will supply Egypt 500M cf/day of natural gas over 15 years from Israel's Tamar and Leviathan fields.
- The project also is part of a broader U.S.-backed effort to forge economic alliances between Israel and its Arab neighbors.