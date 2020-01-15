Trump says U.S.-China phase two talks will start soon
- The U.S. and China will start to work on a second phase to their trade agreement as soon as the first phase "kicks in", said President Trump at the ceremony to sign the accord.
- Earlier this morning, China's Global Times reported that the signing of the phase one deal doesn't mean negotiations on the second phase will start anytime soon.
- Trump said tariffs on Chinese goods will remain in effect to give the U.S. leverage in the next phase of negotiations.
- "All tariffs will come off as soon as we finish phase two," Trump said.
- "We don't expect to have a phase three," he said.
- During his opening remarks at the ceremony, Trump called the agreement "the biggest deal there is anywhere in the world — nobody's ever seen anything like it."
