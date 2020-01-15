U.S.-China trade deal includes IP 'action plan', $200B of purchases

  • Here are some details of the first phase of the U.S.-China agreement:
  • China is required to submit an "Action Plan" to strengthen intellectual property protection within 30 days of the agreement taking effect.
  • China will increase purchases of U.S. manufacturing, energy, and agricultural goods and services by at least $200B over two years.
  • That figure includes $77.7B in purchases of manufactured goods, $32B in agricultural products, $52.4B in energy, and $37.9B in services.
  • Increases financial services firms' access to Chinese markets.
  • Requires China to stop pressuring American companies to share technology with local joint-venture partners.
  • The enforcement mechanism allows the Trump administration to impose tariffs or other measures within 90 days if officials determine that China isn't honoring the agreement.
  • Read the trade agreement.
  • Previously: Trump says U.S.-China phase two talks will start soon (Jan. 15)
