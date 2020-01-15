Moody's flips positive on Delta
Jan. 15, 2020 1:50 PM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)DALBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Moody's Ratings affirms the senior unsecured rating on Delta Air Lines (DAL +0.6%) of Baa3 and shifts its outlook to Positive from Stable.
- "Moody's expects 2020 will be another strong year for Delta's operating performance. Steady cash generation and sustaining margins and debt-related credit metrics near current levels in light of potential pressure on industry fundamentals from geo-political and or global macro conditions would support a ratings upgrade."
- The ratings agency says the positive outlook on Delta anticipates sustained reliability of operations, and competitive operating margin and free cash flow over the cycle.
- "Moody's expects little reduction of funded debt as investment in the fleet and airport facilities increases and share repurchases remain a priority in upcoming years. The outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the US airlines will continue to emphasize earning acceptable returns on invested capital, which will lead to capacity reductions and cost management when economic growth slows."