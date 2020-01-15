Uber piloting adaptive scooters
- Uber's (UBER +0.4%) JUMP has started its adaptive electric scooter pilot program in San Francisco, a requirement of its permit in the city.
- The company is teaming up with San Francisco Bike Rentals on the pilot and plans to deploy two types of three-wheeled vehicles. Only four scooters will be available at launch.
- Users will have to rent the scooters through San Francisco Bike Rentals rather than the Uber app. Pickups happen at one SF Bike Rentals' two locations, and the company will help riders choose the right scooter.
- Adaptive scooter rentals will cost $0.33 per minute, but a low-income plan is also available.