AEP upgraded at RBC on 'robust rate base,' earnings growth
Jan. 15, 2020 2:25 PM ETAmerican Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)AEPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- American Electric Power (AEP +1.6%) rips to a 52-week high after RBC Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from Sector Perform with a $103 price target, raised from $96, citing the utility's "robust rate base" and earnings growth.
- The utility sector likely will benefit from defensive positioning in 2020, and the risk of a lower return on equity in 2020 is limited with transmission utilities already operating in line with new FERC rates, RBC analyst Shelby Tucker says.
- Tucker believes AEP offers the best value among the peer group of "quality utilities."
- AEP's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Very Bullish.