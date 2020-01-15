Eni fined €5M over misleading advertising claims
Jan. 15, 2020 2:41 PM ETEni S.p.A. (E)EBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Eni (E -0.8%) says it will appeal the Italian antitrust authority's decision to fine the company €5M ($5.6M) for allegedly claiming its Diesel+ fuel contributes significantly to reducing greenhouse emissions.
- Eni has halted the campaign and said it will not use the word "green" in relation to automotive fuels, according to the Italian Competition and Market authority.
- Eni Diesel+, which the company called "Green Diesel" in its advertising, contains 15% hydrotreated vegetable oil made from virgin vegetable oils as well wastes and residues such as used cooking oil, but the authority said Eni Diesel+ is a petroleum-based fuel and thus cannot be considered "green."