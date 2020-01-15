Trinseo trimmed at Deutsche Bank on lack of near-term catalysts
Jan. 15, 2020 2:57 PM ETTrinseo PLC (TSE)TSEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Trinseo (TSE -0.2%) recovers from a sharp early slide that followed a Deutsche Bank downgrade to Hold from Buy with a $38 price target, cut from $42.
- Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter says with styrene "arguably the most challenged chain" in all of commodity chemicals over the next few years owing to significant new capacity in China, he sees no near-to-medium term catalysts in the styrenics portion of TSE's business (37% of 2020 segment estimated EBITDA).
- With "muted" global growth, particularly in Europe and automotive, Begleiter also sees few catalysts in the company's performance businesses, which comprise 63% of estimated segment 2020 EBITDA.
- TSE's average Sell Side Rating is Neutral, while its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.