U.S. economy continues 'modest' growth - Fed's Beige Book

Jan. 15, 2020 3:09 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • In the last six weeks of 2019, the U.S. economy overall continued to grow "modestly" with solid holiday sales, consumer spending rising at a "modest to moderate pace, and manufacturing activity essentially flat in most districts, according to the Federal Reserve's Beige Book report.
  • Employment was steady to rising modestly in most regions and prices continued to "rise at a modest pace."
  • Home sales trends "varied widely" across districts, but were flat overall and residential rental markets strengthened.
  • "Banks mostly characterized loan volume as steady to expanding moderately," the report said.
  • Among the Fed's districts, Dallas and Richmond grew at above-average rates, while Philadelphia, St. Louis, and Kansas City rates lagged the average.
