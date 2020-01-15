Citrix, VMware agree to settle patent dispute

  • Citrix (CTXS +0.6%) and VMware (VMW -1.4%) have agreed to settle the patent dispute related to the VMW-acquired Avi Networks. The settlement still needs to be approved in federal court.
  • The suit alleged that Avi Networks lured away Citrix employees by copying its cloud tech and then claimed to have the superior product.
  • Citrix is dropping the infringement claims without prejudice and its charges of unfair competition and false advertising with prejudice.
  • Last month, Citrix announced wanting to end the suit, citing the friendlier relationship with VMware. The dismissal depended on a judge vacating a ruling invalidating two CTXS patents.
  • The companies say the judge denied that request on January 6.
  • Source: Bloomberg.
