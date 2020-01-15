No re-rating coming for Nutrien, Bernstein says in downgrade
Jan. 15, 2020 3:18 PM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR)NTRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor45 Comments
- Nutrien (NTR -0.8%) is downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform with a $53 price target of $53, cut from $68, at Bernstein, where analyst Jonas Oxaard says the market already is paying a premium multiple for the company's retail business.
- Oxaard does not see 2020 as a breakout year for Nutrien, noting the stock price has been range-bound since the company was formed in early 2018; for NTR to sustainably break out of this band, the market needs to see a path to faster EBITDA growth or the multiple needs to re-rate, and the analyst believes neither is likely over the next 12 months.
- NTR's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.