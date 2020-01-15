McDermott lenders agree to wait on declaring default

McDermott (MDR +9.5% ) discloses reaching a deal for its lenders to wait at least six more days before declaring a default, as the company continues restructuring negotiations.

MDR missed an interest payment to its junior bondholders in November and entered into a forbearance agreement that was due to expire at midnight tonight; top-ranking lenders extended the forbearance deadline but junior bondholders did not, placing them in a position to declare a default.

Lenders could have let the forbearance expiration on the junior bonds trigger a cross-default, but instead they agreed to wait until at least Jan. 21 before declaring a default on their own claims, according to an 8-K filing.