Huntsman started at Buy at BAML with portfolio of assets 'built for growth'

Jan. 15, 2020 3:49 PM ETHuntsman Corporation (HUN)HUNBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Huntsman (HUN +0.2%) is initiated with a Buy rating and a $27 price target at BofA Merrill Lynch, as analyst Matthew DeYoe says the stock offers an "attractive value opportunity" with added beta amid a macro recovery while also seeing further catalysts for growth as the company deploys cash gained from its recent divestiture.
  • Huntsman management has stripped away "much of the noise" that has weighed on earnings growth recently, leaving the company with a portfolio of assets "built for growth," the BAML analyst adds.
  • HUN's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.
