Nasdaq slips into the red in final hour of session

Jan. 15, 2020 3:50 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The Nasdaq turns negative after in the final hour of trading and the S&P 500 erases most its earlier gains.
  • The Dow, up 0.2% about 15 minutes before the close, had risen as much as 0.7% early in the session.
  • The Nasdaq falls 0.1% and the S&P clings to an increase of less than 0.1%.
  • The reversal comes after details of the U.S. and China phase one trade agreement was signed.
  • 10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 1.78%.
  • U.S. Dollar Index slips 0.1% to 97.23.
