Caesars, Vici to sell Harrah's Reno for $50M
Jan. 15, 2020 4:06 PM ETCaesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR), VICICZR, VICIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) agree to sell Harrah's Reno Hotel and Casino to an affiliate of CAI Investments for $50M.
- Vici will get 75% of the proceeds and Caesars will get the remaining 25%.
- The annual rent payments under the non-CPLV master lease between Caesars and Vici will remain unchanged.
- Caesars will continue to operate the property upon closing of the transaction under a short-term lease with the buyer, which will allow Caesars to cease operations at the property during the H2 2020.
- At the end of the term, Caesars will deliver the property to the buyer to be redeveloped into a non-gaming hotel and mixed-use development.