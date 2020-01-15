Caesars, Vici to sell Harrah's Reno for $50M

  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) agree to sell Harrah's Reno Hotel and Casino to an affiliate of CAI Investments for $50M.
  • Vici will get 75% of the proceeds and Caesars will get the remaining 25%.
  • The annual rent payments under the non-CPLV master lease between Caesars and Vici will remain unchanged.
  • Caesars will continue to operate the property upon closing of the transaction under a short-term lease with the buyer, which will allow Caesars to cease operations at the property during the H2 2020.
  • At the end of the term, Caesars will deliver the property to the buyer to be redeveloped into a non-gaming hotel and mixed-use development. 
