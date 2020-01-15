CyrusOne's (NASDAQ:CONE) offering of €500M ($557M) of 1.450% senior notes due 2027 prices at 99.861% of their face value.

The offering of notes by CyrusOne LP and CyrusOne Finance Corp. is expected to close on Jan. 22, 2020.

The issuers intend to use the net proceeds to settle certain currency swaps, repay some Euro denominated revolver borrowings, and for general corporate purposes, including financing some of the company’s development activities in Europe.

The notes will mature on Jan. 22, 2027, unless redeemed or repurchased earlier.