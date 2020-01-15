Stocks tick higher amid trade deal signing

Stocks finished with slim gains, with the Dow posting a new record closing high, after the U.S. and China signed the much-anticipated phase one trade agreement, as the market which has rallied for several months on optimism over the deal showed little reaction to the actual news.

Investors are focusing mostly on the first week of the U.S. corporate earnings season, and financial stocks (-0.5%) fell as today's round of big bank earnings including Bank of America and U.S. Bancorp largely disappointed.

The S&P 500 energy sector (-0.7%) was the worst performer, as WTI crude oil closed -0.8% to $64.00/bbl after after U.S. data showed big gains in gasoline and distillates inventories and crude production rising to a new record.

The defensive-oriented utilities (+1.4%), health care (+0.9%), real estate (+0.8%) and consumer staples (+0.7%) groups were today's top performers. Conversely, the energy (-0.7%), financials (-0.6%), and consumer discretionary (-0.3%) sectors finished in the red.

U.S. Treasury prices ended on a higher note, with both the two-year and 10-year yields shedding 3 bps to 1.55% and 1.79%, respectively.